Wheat sowing reviewed

GUJRAT: A joint meeting of Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani to review wheat cultivation.

PML-N MPAs Muhammad Nawaz Chohan and Umar Farooq Dar, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Commissioner Gujranwala/Gujrat divisions Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, DG Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, along with other officers, participated the meeting, while the Deputy Commissioners of relevant districts joined online.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said wheat cultivation target for the current season in Punjab has been set at 16.5 million acres.

He said due to the use of super seeders, more than 125,000 acres in Gujranwala division had been brought under wheat cultivation.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025