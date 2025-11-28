Power workers vow to continue protest if issues not resolved

LAHORE: The workers of the power distribution companies (Discos) and Wapda have warned that if the government did not resolve their issues through dialogue, they would continue their countrywide agitation.

At a meeting of the National Executive Body of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, presided over by its president Abdul Latif Nizamani, here on Thursday, they appealed to the prime minister to halt the proposed plan to privatise the profitable electricity companies.

They urged the government to address the shortage of line staff by resuming the recruitment process, to lessen the workload on employees.

The meeting was attended by union’s executive body members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

They demanded provision of a healthy working environment and necessary safety equipment to ensure the protection of workers’ lives and health.

They appealed to the government to control prices of essential daily-use commodities and hold negotiations with private power producers to reduce the high electricity rates.

They said that due to expensive electricity, many industries and factories have shut down, resulting in rising unemployment among the youth and an alarming increase in crime in society.

On this occasion, union secretary general Khurshid Ahmed urged the prime minister and the federal energy minister to lift the ban on recruitment that has been in place for more than eight years.

