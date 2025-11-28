E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Power workers vow to continue protest if issues not resolved

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The workers of the power distribution companies (Discos) and Wapda have warned that if the government did not resolve their issues through dialogue, they would continue their countrywide agitation.

At a meeting of the National Executive Body of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, presided over by its president Abdul Latif Nizamani, here on Thursday, they appealed to the prime minister to halt the proposed plan to privatise the profitable electricity companies.

They urged the government to address the shortage of line staff by resuming the recruitment process, to lessen the workload on employees.

The meeting was attended by union’s executive body members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

They demanded provision of a healthy working environment and necessary safety equipment to ensure the protection of workers’ lives and health.

They appealed to the government to control prices of essential daily-use commodities and hold negotiations with private power producers to reduce the high electricity rates.

They said that due to expensive electricity, many industries and factories have shut down, resulting in rising unemployment among the youth and an alarming increase in crime in society.

On this occasion, union secretary general Khurshid Ahmed urged the prime minister and the federal energy minister to lift the ban on recruitment that has been in place for more than eight years.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe