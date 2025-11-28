E-Paper | March 05, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: State Bank Report

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2025
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has stopped making public its Annual Report, which for a quarter century reviewed every year the overall position of the economy, the effects of economic policies and the working of monetary, foreign exchange and banking controls. Released regularly till the 25th annual general meeting of the State Bank share-holders in September 1973, the Report contained vital information regarding the working of the different sectors of the economy and an evaluation of policies. [SBP] sources maintained that the Annual Report was … prepared for the Bank’s share-holders and since the shares were taken over by the Government after nationalisation on Jan 1, 1974, there was no need for releasing the report. It is, however, understood that the [SBP] continues to prepare the Annual Report for the … Ministry of Finance.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Abu Dhabi,] Europeans at the current Arab-European dialogue were surprised … to learn … that the [US] has agreed with the Abu Dhabi Government on close economic co-operation. A lightning diplomatic operation … resulted in the Washington-Abu Dhabi agreement… .

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

