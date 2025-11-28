E-Paper | March 05, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Nehru correspondence

News agencies Published November 28, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: When he addresses the House to­­day (Tuesday) [Nov 28] Prime Minister Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, will make available to Pa­­rliament the entire correspondence on all the outstanding Pakistan-Bharat disputes … which were touched in letters exchanged between the two Prime Ministers since December last on the proposal for a joint “No War” declaration, well-informed sources said … last night… .

The contents of these letters … would … ma­­ke two things crystal clear: (1) The Pakistan Prime Minister’s desire … to have a joint “No War” declaration which would be really effective by laying down a clear-cut procedure and timetable for peacefully solving Pakistan-Bha­rat disputes, thus eliminating causes of fricti­­o­­­n; and (2) New Delhi’s tactics of evasion and persistent advocacy of a mere platitudinous de­­­claration … disregarding realities and offering no means of removing basic causes of conflict.

Bharat’s responsibility for the infructuous termination of the “No War” correspondence and the continued [stalemate] with regard to the three major Pakistan-Bharat disputes, namely Kashmir, Evacuee Property and Canal Waters, would thus be self-evident… .

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

