From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Rejection of detente

MOSCOW: Soviet Communist Party leader Leonid Brezhnev … warned Western hawks that rejecting detente would mean returning to the brink of war. There is no other alternative. It is important for all to understand this well, he told a reception in honour of visiting Czechoslovak leader Gustav Husak. The opponents of detente, the preaching of the so-called tough line by the West, were obviously living in a world of illusions, in isolation from reality, he declared. They are trying to push their countries onto a dangerous road. The Kremlin leader said the only alternative offered by Western hard-liners to peaceful co-existence was a return to the cold war and to an ever more risky balancing on the brink of a hot war. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] four people were killed … when Police and security guards foiled an attempt to kidnap the Indian High Commissioner in Dacca today [Nov 26]. … An Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman said … Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh … was attacked by an armed man inside the High Commission building… . …The Government of India has asked the Government of Bangladesh to institute an immediate inquiry.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025