E-Paper | March 04, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Rejection of detente

From the Newspaper Published November 27, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MOSCOW: Soviet Communist Party leader Leonid Brezhnev … warned Western hawks that rejecting detente would mean returning to the brink of war. There is no other alternative. It is important for all to understand this well, he told a reception in honour of visiting Czechoslovak leader Gustav Husak. The opponents of detente, the preaching of the so-called tough line by the West, were obviously living in a world of illusions, in isolation from reality, he declared. They are trying to push their countries onto a dangerous road. The Kremlin leader said the only alternative offered by Western hard-liners to peaceful co-existence was a return to the cold war and to an ever more risky balancing on the brink of a hot war. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] four people were killed … when Police and security guards foiled an attempt to kidnap the Indian High Commissioner in Dacca today [Nov 26]. … An Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman said … Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh … was attacked by an armed man inside the High Commission building… . …The Government of India has asked the Government of Bangladesh to institute an immediate inquiry.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe