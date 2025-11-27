Need to wake up to changing realities

SOCIAL Work is an academic discipline that has been taught in Pakistan since the early 1950s, but the profession has struggled to gain due recognition because it is often perceived as ‘charity work’, which is far from reality. It is generally believed by many in society that anyone can perform charitable activities without possessing specific skills, but modern social work is not merely about providing cash or other assistance to the needy. From identifying social problems to mobilising communities, and from securing local and international resources to implementing projects and engaging in policy advocacy, every function requires a very specific professional skill.

One of the key functions of Social Work practice is supporting basic social institutions where functioning is affected due to social and economic problems. This includes making basic life decisions, caring for children, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals, providing support for working or single parents, facilitating adjustment in school environments in cases of bullying, substance abuse, corporal punishment and stress, responding to domestic violence, and managing juvenile delinquency. However, this area of practice is almost entirely missing in Pakistan at an institutional policy level.

School social workers serve as vital bridges between families and educational institutions. They understand that a child struggling with, say, mathematics might actually be struggling with food insecurity at home, or that aggressive behaviour might stem from witnessing domestic violence. In the United States, school social workers have been an integral part of the education system since 1906, working with approximately 50 million students.

In the United Kingdom, school social workers play a crucial role in safeguarding children and ensuring due educational engagement. Their interventions have proven particularly effective in addressing the impact of poverty, family breakdown, and mental health challenges on learning outcomes.

Finland’s education system, which is internationally celebrated for excellence, integrates social workers, psychologists and healthcare professionals into every school. This holistic approach recognises that academic achievement requires addressing students’ psychological, social and physical needs simultaneously.

Even in India, states like Kerala and Delhi have begun implementing school social work programmes to address issues ranging from child labour to mental health crises, with encouraging prelimi-nary results.

In recent years, the need for school social work has been recognised as an alarming area to focus on. School social work is a dominant specialisation area in most developed and some developing countries. There is a huge demand for qualified workforce in school social work, hospital social work, and the care sector around the world, and one requires a professional license to perform such activities. However, we, in Pakistan, are unable to seize such opportunities due to the little importance that given to this vital subject in the country.

Establishing school social work as a recognised, licensed profession with clear institutional frameworks is not merely an educational reform — it is a societal investment in the overall wellbeing of our future generations. The question before policymakers is not whether we can afford to invest in school social work, but whether we can afford not to.

Dr Erum Shah

Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025