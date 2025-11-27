Serious consequences

WITH consistent disregard for the field of arts and humanities, Pakistani society has been experiencing a rather unfortunate decline in terms of intellectualism. There has been an extreme distaste for the fields of social sciences to such an extent that people with degrees in academic disciplines like History, Anthropology and Political Science are not considered a part of the national mainstream. The irony is that fields like Information Technology (IT), Medicine and Engineering could not have been born without social sciences. This is what our society fails to recognise.

Shaming students for picking a social science field has affected things like critical thinking and empathy, and has strengthened the toxic survival-of-the-fittest mindset. This has conditioned most people into utter silence when they need to speak out.

Besides, the rather blind use of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to social media trends. Without understanding the implications of its actions, our society has actually been working against the very purpose of humanity. All we are doing is promoting blatant consumerism and over-consumption, forgetting that the death of intellectualism never announces itself till it actually arrives. We should watch out.

Rynah Khayyam

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025