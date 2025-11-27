E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Serious consequences

From the Newspaper Published November 27, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WITH consistent disregard for the field of arts and humanities, Pakistani society has been experiencing a rather unfortunate decline in terms of intellectualism. There has been an extreme distaste for the fields of social sciences to such an extent that people with degrees in academic disciplines like History, Anthropology and Political Science are not considered a part of the national mainstream. The irony is that fields like Information Technology (IT), Medicine and Engineering could not have been born without social sciences. This is what our society fails to recognise.

Shaming students for picking a social science field has affected things like critical thinking and empathy, and has strengthened the toxic survival-of-the-fittest mindset. This has conditioned most people into utter silence when they need to speak out.

Besides, the rather blind use of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to social media trends. Without understanding the implications of its actions, our society has actually been working against the very purpose of humanity. All we are doing is promoting blatant consumerism and over-consumption, forgetting that the death of intellectualism never announces itself till it actually arrives. We should watch out.

Rynah Khayyam
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe