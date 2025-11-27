Solar graveyards

GLOBAL concern has grown about the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that add to the burden of climate change. By 2050, there is likely to be a 70 per cent increase in energy consumption, and that will result in a 130pc increase in GHG emissions. Over the last decade, the world has seen a sharp increase in demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in response to recent international commitments to increase the world’s capacity for producing renewable energy by 2030, and to intensify global decarbonisation efforts.

Solar panels used in the PV technology are typically built to last 25-30 years. They may fail during that period for a number of reasons, while others are being replaced with more modern, energy-efficient models. With the disposal of decommissioned PV panels, there are significant environmental and sustainability challenges. Because of the high concentrations of hazardous substances, like lead, cadmium and other heavy metals, it may be necessary to adopt specific disposal techniques in order to prevent environmental contamination. The panels cannot be dumped because the heavy metals they contain will leak out. This presents a range of significant environmental and health challenges.

Regulations and policies to control the flow of waste panels are either in existence or being developed in a number of countries. However, the primary methods for treating PV waste are still incineration and landfilling. With the solar option continuing to gain popularity in Pakistan, solar waste management is becoming increasingly difficult. A cradle-to-grave approach is urgently required for effective recycling. There must be urgency in terms of managing the entire process flow of waste panels, as we cannot, and should not, simply sit back and see a massive solar graveyard taking shape.

Navigating this shift will require staying ahead of the curve in terms of finding cost-effective recycling solutions, creating the framework required to manage PV waste, integrating sustainability into long-term business strategies, establishing extended producer responsibility, and putting in place a number of other steps, including measures to encourage eco-design and the use of recycled materials with quality guarantees, enacting legislation that may incentivise producers to actively participate in recycling, enabling public monitoring through due information disclosure, and launching effective public awareness and training campaigns.

Dr Ainy Zehra

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025