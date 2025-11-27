PRECIOUS CHILDHOOD: Growing up and reaching adulthood may seem like an achievement to most of us, and, to some extent, it is, but all this happens at the cost of something much more precious: our childhood. Childhood is a massive empire of innocence and beauty, a world where carelessness is not a flaw, but a natural state of being. Freedom in that phase means wasting time without guilt: playing, swimming and hunting birds with a slingshot. Even the smallest of things fill children with an overwhelming sense of happiness. Sadly, as we grow up, it is not just our childhood that disappears; it is actually our innocence, purity, honesty and, more than anything else, the sincerity of our friendship with our peer group that disappear as well in our adulthood.

Habib Dahani

Kandhkot

A SUGGESTION: Television channels should host competitions or shows where a problem is presented — for example how to fix Pakistan’s gas shortage, or how to make people follow traffic laws without imposing hefty fines — and each political party should be asked to send in its expert on the subject to present solutions. The channels should also invite a neutral specialist to confirm the viability of the solutions presented. The show can host a viewer voting to find the winner of best solution. This will increase viewership as well. This way political parties will start inducting experts on different subjects into their folds. Besides, the government and public will be presented with many solutions for the many problems that are faced by Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Islamabad

UNEMPLOYED YOUTH: For the last about five years, no major recruitment process has been carried out in Gilgit- Baltistan (GB). In the emerging scenario, a large number of educated young people find themselves unemployed and disheartened. Political parties have often promised jobs, but the commitments have never been fulfilled in years, leaving the youth feeling despondent.

Ghulam Haider

Skardu

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025