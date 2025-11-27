E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Minor siblings killed in firing by fleeing dacoits

A Correspondent Published November 27, 2025
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two minor siblings were allegedly killed in the firing by criminals who were fleeing after looting a man near Bhong town of Sadiqabad tehsil on Wednesday evening.

Reports say Ajmal, a resident of a settlement near Bhong town, was returning home after visiting a doctor when he was intercepted by dacoits near Lal Shah Chowk. The dacoits snatched Ajmal’s motorcycle and attempted to escape. Ajmal immediately called his relatives and other residents of his settlement, who reached there in no time.

They chased the dacoits, who opened indiscriminate fire.

As per locals, some of the bullets fired by dacoits hit two minor brothers – Ahmed (8) and Shahzeb (10) – sons of Hanif Malik, a resident of Kotla Jaffar Lal. As a result, the siblings died on the spot, while the dacoits managed to escape.

A police spokesperson says teams are chasing the fleeing dacoits, adding that the case would be registered after collecting necessary details of the incident.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

