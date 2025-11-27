Bail pleas of eight TLP workers dismissed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday dismissed bail petitions of eight workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a banned outfit, and approved physical remand of 36 others in cases of violence.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail petitions of the activists.

The judge observed that the police declared the suspects guilty in the investigation and recoveries had also been made from them.

The workers whose bail applications were dismissed include Munawar Jalal, Subh Sadiq, Abdul Rehman, Mahboob Elahi, Imran, Irfan, Nadeem and Shiraz.

The cases were registered by Shahdara, Nawankot and Mughalpura police stations.

According to the prosecution, the suspects were involved in violence against the police and incidents of violent attacks.

Separately, the judge approved a seven-day physical remand of 36 TLP activists and sent 52 others to jail on judicial remand.

Notice: The LHC on Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab Social Welfare department secretary on a contempt petition questioning the failure to regularise the jobs of visually-impaired persons.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard the petition filed by Samira Yasmin and others pointing out non-compliance with earlier court orders. Petitioners’ counsel Ishtiaq Chaudhry argued that the visually-impaired individuals had not been regularised in their jobs. He pointed out that the court had earlier directed the Social Welfare secretary to decide the petitioners’ employment matter in accordance with the law, but the order had not been complied with so far.

The petitioners, after receiving no relief from the authorities, approached the high court, he added. He asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Social Welfare Secretary Javed Akhtar for violating the court’s order. Justice Sethi directed the provincial secretary to submit a reply within a week.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025