Man gets life term for rape of stepdaughter

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
LAHORE: A special anti-rape court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter and also imposed a compensation of Rs300,000 on him under the Anti-Rape (Investigation & Trial) Act 2021.

Manawan police had registered a rape FIR against Farooq Maqbool on Jan 2, 2024 on the complaint of 10-year-old girl’s biological father.

The mother of the victim had contracted second marriage with the convict after being divorced by her husband, the complainant, around one year before the occurrence. After the marriage, the woman started living in Maqbool’s house, along with her minor daughter.

The convict, in his statement, denied the charges, saying the complainant implicated him in a false case out of grudge that he contracted marriage with his former wife.

State Prosecutor Yasmin Kausar stated that there is cogent evidence available with the prosecution, which warrants the conviction of the accused.

A doctor, who medically examined the victim, also testified before the court, saying the clinical examination and the DNA analysis proved the sexual offence.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Zafaryab Chaddar, the judge of the special anti-rape court concluded that the prosecution successfully established its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

In the judgement issued on Nov 24, the judge handed down life imprisonment to the accused under section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), along with 300,000 fine.

The judge ordered that the convict would also pay a compensation amount of Rs300,000 to the victim, under section 17 of the Anti-Rape Act 2021.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

