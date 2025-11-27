E-Paper | March 04, 2026

PAC directs audit of top private schools in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025

LAHORE: The Public Accounts Committee-III has taken notice of the non-compliance of the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2014 by private schools by not providing free education to 10 per cent of underprivileged children.

The committee, chaired by Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry, directed a special compliance audit of the top 25pc private schools in Lahore charging high fees and instructed them to submit a comprehensive compliance report to the PAC-III.

“Lahore will serve as a test case, and based on its findings, similar enforcement measures will be extended across the province,” Mr Iqbal said.

The committee also reviewed a specialised performance audit of the Sargodha District Education Authority (DEA) regarding implementation of the Act, which mandates private schools to provide free education to 10pc of underprivileged children. The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of compliance by DEAs in implementing the Act. PAC-III further expressed strong displeasure at the absence and lack of participation of the DEA administrators during the proceedings.

Additionally, the committee examined 214 audit paras related to the DEAs across Punjab.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

