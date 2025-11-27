Schools directed to promote regional languages

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed all public schools across the province to actively promote Punjabi and other regional languages among students.

The initiative was launched on the instructions of the chief minister as part of a broader cultural and linguistic enrichment in addition to Urdu and English.

According to a formal directive issued, government schools have been instructed to encourage students to speak polite, respectful Punjabi and avoid inappropriate or slang expressions commonly used in informal settings.

The order states that students must be discouraged from using impolite words and instead be taught courteous alternatives, including addressing teachers and elders as “Sir.”

It stressed that the aim is to cultivate refined linguistic habits and promote decency in communication among schoolchildren.

The instructions further highlight that in south and north Punjab, schools should also promote regional languages such as Seraiki and Pothohari, keeping in view local linguistic needs and cultural context.

Head teachers have been tasked with organising classroom and co-curricular activities that help students speak their mother tongues fluently, confidently, and with respect.

Schools have also been directed to create short video clips featuring students engaging in clean and polite conversation in Punjabi or their respective local language. These videos are to be submitted to the official CEOs’ group for compilation and onward submission to the relevant government office.

The government has instructed all district education officers to convey the directives to school heads without delay and ensure strict compliance.

A detailed implementation report, along with the required videos, is to be submitted to the CEO Office within the stipulated time frame.

Education officials say the initiative aims to revive linguistic heritage, promote cultural identity among younger generations and ensure respectful communication practices in schools across Punjab.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025