Prayer leader booked under Sound System Act

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police booked on Wednesday a prayer leader for reciting ‘prolonged’ darood before starting Azan in the mosque in Hafeez Park locality.

In the first information report registered under section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015, complainant ASI Sakhi Sarwar Babar claimed that when he reached the mosque after listening voice of Qari Asif, he locked the mosque and fled.

Meanwhile, a delegation of citizens, lawyers and ulema led by former Gojra bar association president Tauqeer Ashraf Khan met DSP Ilam Din Mughlani and protested over the registration of this unjustifiable case and demanded immediate quashment.

The DSP defended the point of view of police over which hot words were exchanged between DSP and Tauqeer Ashraf Khan who challenged the DSP to arrest him (Tauqeer) if darood reciting is an offence as he would at once do the same in the mosque located in front of the DSP office.

After a few moments, Tauqeer entered the mosque and recited darood on the loudspeaker for several minutes.

ARRESTED: Police claimed to have arrested three suspects and their female accomplice for alleged gang rape of a girl in Alnoor Executive Housing Society in Faisalabad.

In the first information report registered on Wednesday by Madina Town police under section 375-A of Pakistan Penal Code, complainant ‘R’ of Chak 204-RB alleged that his daughter ‘S’ (20) was staying in the house of his friend ‘I’ of Chak 122-JB Noorpur who took her to the house of suspect ‘A’ from where ‘A’ and his wife ‘Z’ shifted the girl in a rickshaw to a house located in Alnoor Executive Housing Society.

There she was given some tranquiliser in the meal as a result she became unconscious. Suspects ‘A’, ‘I’ and an unidentified man allegedly gang-raped the girl. In a press release, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar claimed that all three suspects and their female accomplice were arrested.

SUICIDE: A class-VII student died by suicide on Wednesday in Gojra’s Chak 241 GB Bahram. Police said Tayyab (12), son of farmer Abid Ali, hanged himself from the ceiling fan in a room of his house.

The reason for the act could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, body of a 22-year-old drug addict was recovered near Gojra railway station. He has been identified as Shahzad Ahmad of Shahsawar Town.

VISIT: Punjab Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Noor ul Amin Mengal visited on Wednesday the site of the Eastern Waste Water Treatment project.

Wasa MD Suhail Cheema told him that the design of the project has been completed and the contractor has started construction work.

The secretary termed the project unique, saying that farming can be done after treating sewage and the Punjab chief minister has directed to complete this project on a priority basis.

The Wasa MD said the project is being completed with the support of Denmark and it is the only project in Punjab under which 33 million gallons of daily sewage will be made useful for crops after treatment.

The completion of this project will not only provide ample water to farmers, but also provide relief to citizens from environmental and air pollution.

Deputy MD Engineering Saqib Raza and Project Director Kamran Raza Kahlon were also present.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025