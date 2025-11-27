Sanitary workers stage protest against FWMC contractor

TOBA TEK SINGH: ‎Scores of sanitary workers, working under a Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) contractor, staged a protest on Wednesday outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Faisalabad against the alleged injustices meted out to them.

The protesters claimed that the contractor was deducting their wages and issuing fines, while also depriving them of their basic rights.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman Pakistan Labor Qaumi Movement Baba Latif Ansari, General Secretary Mian Razaq Amanat, Faiz Bandesha, Ishtiaq Razaq and Rana Riaz warned that if the contractor did not accept their demands, they would go on a strike from Dec 2.

They said that the Social Security Department had issued social security cards of 1,200 workers working for the contractor. However, they claimed the contractor had not given it to the workers, which was a grave injustice. They claimed that if a worker had to take a leave, not only his salary was being deducted but additional deductions were also made.

In addition, they claimed that the salaries of November 2024 and the arrears of the year 2024-25 had also not been paid yet, while thousands of sanitary workers had been deprived of ration cards.

They demanded that the workers belonging to the Christian community be given two holidays on Dec 25 and 26 to celebrate Christmas and their December salary should be paid by Dec 5.

Social Security East Deputy Director Hamza Awan assured the protesters on behalf of the contractor that their ration card would soon be delivered to them. He said the other demands would also be accepted, after which the workers postponed their protest.

