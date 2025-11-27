Woman dies, others missing after car falls into canal

NAROWAL: A woman died and several others were missing after a car fell into a canal in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

According to Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 spokesperson, after information of a car falling into the Upper Gogira Canal in Kachi Kothi Mananwala area, Rescue teams reached the spot.

He said they recovered the dead body of a woman from the canal during a search operation. However, he said the identity of the victim or her family could not be confirmed.

Additionally, he said it was still not known how many people were in the car.

The spokesperson said that Rescue divers were conducting a search operation in the canal. He said the dead body of the woman had been handed over to the local police.

FIVE KILLED: Five people died in two separate accidents in Sialkot on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a report was received that a speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley after losing control. He said a Rescue team reached the spot and found car driver Babar (35) and tractor-trolley driver Riaz (50) were seriously injured. He said that both died on the spot due to their critical condition.

He said their bodies were shifted to the Sambrial THQ Hospital after necessary legal formalities.

In the second accident, the spokesperson said that two cars were racing each other on the Chunda-Badiyana Road in Pasrur tehsil. One of the cars lost control and hit a loaded rickshaw coming from the opposite direction and overturned.

He said when the Rescue team reached the spot, they found that the occupants of the car, identified as Ilyas Naeem (35), Arshad Naeem (30) and Zeeshan Arif (30), were seriously injured in the accident. He said that the trio died on the spot due to their critical condition.

The deceased were residents of Chawinda Town and Ilyas and Arshad were brothers.

He said that the local police reached the spot and the Rescue team handed over the dead bodies to the local police after taking necessary legal action.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025