Dept claims death of only 10 camels in Cholistan

Our Correspondent Published November 27, 2025
BAHAWALPUR: The south Punjab livestock secretariat officials claim that so far the mortality of only 10 camels with the alleged epidemic disease in Cholistan’s area of Rahim Yar Khan district has been confirmed.

Addressing a joint press conference at south Punjab livestock complex, Bahawalpur, on Wednesday, south Punjab special secretary for livestock Asad Naeem and additional secretary Farooq Qamar claimed that an effective monitoring of camels’ disease was in progress and the situation was completely under control.

They said the mysterious disease, about which the diagnosis and research was under way, would not cause any further spread in the vast desert.

According to them, out of total 11,597 camels, whose medical examination was carried out, the symptoms of this disease were detected in 1,100 camels.

They said after attack of this disease, the camel patients felt relief within two or three days.

They said samples from 52 camels were dispatched to the latest and modern livestock laboratories in Lahore and Islamabad for analysis to ascertain the nature and scientific causes of the disease, which was like humans’ flu, cold bracketed with respiratory difficulties.

They said livestock field teams had carried out random sampling of the camel herds at six to seven locations and also collected information from Cholistan’s shepherds about this disease.

They said that Cholistan, 10 response teams with 18 mobile dispensaries have been deployed to guide the camel owners about this disease and immediate treatment in the areas.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

