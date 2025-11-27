E-Paper | March 04, 2026

India ‘examining’ Bangladesh request for Hasina’s extradition

Agencies Published November 27, 2025
A special tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity during student-led protests last year. — AFP
NEW DELHI / DHAKA: New Delhi is examining a request from Bangladesh for the extradition of the country’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The request, first made in December last year and reiterated this month after Hasina was sentenced to death for her role in the killing of student protesters, was being examined in India as part of ongoing internal judicial and legal processes, a spokesperson said.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August last year at the height of the protests.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption authorities in Bangladesh claimed on Wednesday they had seized about 10 kilogrammes of gold worth $1.3 million from bank lockers belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Officials from the National Board of Revenue said the discovery was made after opening lockers that had been seized in September.

“Following a court order, we opened the lockers and found about 9.7 kilograms of gold belonging to the former prime minister,” a senior board official said.

The haul included gold coins, bars and jewellery.

Investigators said Sheikh Hasina had failed to deposit some of the gifts she received while in office at the state treasury, known as Toshakhana, as required by law.

The revenue board is also probing alleged tax evasion and examining whether Hasina declared the recovered gold in her tax filings.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

World

