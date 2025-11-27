E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Army seizes power in Guinea-Bissau

Reuters Published November 27, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BISSAU: A group of army officers said they had seized power in coup-prone Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, a day before the planned announcement of results from a hotly contested presidential election.

In a statement read on state television by a spokesperson, the army officers said they had deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, suspended the electoral process, shut borders and would enforce a curfew.

Shortly after, Embalo told France 24 TV: “I have been deposed.”

The army officers said in their statement that they had formed a “high military command for the restoration of order” and would be in charge of the west African nation until further notice.

The officers did not specify if they had taken Embalo into custody, but two security sources said he was being held at the office of the army chief of staff.

The sources said his top challenger in the election, Fernando Dias, and the man he defeated in the last election in 2019, former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, were also in custody.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe