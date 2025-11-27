Army seizes power in Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU: A group of army officers said they had seized power in coup-prone Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, a day before the planned announcement of results from a hotly contested presidential election.

In a statement read on state television by a spokesperson, the army officers said they had deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, suspended the electoral process, shut borders and would enforce a curfew.

Shortly after, Embalo told France 24 TV: “I have been deposed.”

The army officers said in their statement that they had formed a “high military command for the restoration of order” and would be in charge of the west African nation until further notice.

The officers did not specify if they had taken Embalo into custody, but two security sources said he was being held at the office of the army chief of staff.

The sources said his top challenger in the election, Fernando Dias, and the man he defeated in the last election in 2019, former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, were also in custody.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025