E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Iran bans access to most forests amid firefighting

AFP Published November 27, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have imposed a temporary ban on public access to most forested areas as the country struggles to extinguish a fire in a Unesco World Heritage-listed site.

The fire in northern Iran’s Hyrcanian forests, which started on Nov 1, was brought under control in a few days.

However, it reignited on Nov 15, fuelled by strong winds and an unusually severe drought.

“We have notified the provinces to ban entry into forest areas outside protected zones and parks before the autumn rains occur in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring,” Majid Zakariaei, head of the unit responsible for forest protection, told the Mehr news agency.

Iran has requested assistance from the United Nations and other international agencies to combat the fire ravaging the Hyrcanian forests, which stretch 1,000 kilometres along the shores of the Caspian Sea and the northern slopes of the Alborz mountains into Azerbaijan.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe