Iran bans access to most forests amid firefighting

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have imposed a temporary ban on public access to most forested areas as the country struggles to extinguish a fire in a Unesco World Heritage-listed site.

The fire in northern Iran’s Hyrcanian forests, which started on Nov 1, was brought under control in a few days.

However, it reignited on Nov 15, fuelled by strong winds and an unusually severe drought.

“We have notified the provinces to ban entry into forest areas outside protected zones and parks before the autumn rains occur in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring,” Majid Zakariaei, head of the unit responsible for forest protection, told the Mehr news agency.

Iran has requested assistance from the United Nations and other international agencies to combat the fire ravaging the Hyrcanian forests, which stretch 1,000 kilometres along the shores of the Caspian Sea and the northern slopes of the Alborz mountains into Azerbaijan.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025