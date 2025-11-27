‘Journalism’s challenges more real than fiction’

KARACHI: While media organisations and journalists in Pakistan have long been pressurised and manipulated, the present times are even more challenging for young journalists as there are multiple levels of pressure and more uncertainties regarding facts in the digital landscape.

This was the key takeaway from a discussion on journalist Umber Khairi’s novel Akbar in Wonderland, which explores the relationship between media and politics in Pakistan.

The discussion, titled ‘A Story of Media & Politics in Pakistan’, was held at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at IBA (CEJ-IBA) on Wednesday. CEJ Director Shahzeb Jillani moderated the event.

Senior journalist Bahzad Alam Khan introduced the novel and spoke about its various aspects. Akbar in Wonderland is set in the 1990s and follows the story of a news magazine editor, Akbar Hussain. He is portrayed as a naïve journalist who doesn’t fully understand how the world, especially that of Pakistani politics and the establishment’s role in it, works. The author shows how a media organisation is manipulated and pressured by the “establishment” to topple a civilian government.

Ms Khairi said her novel highlights the challenges and the “big picture” that naïve journalists are usually unaware of as they remain in a “bubble”. She said she had long carried the idea of writing the novel but finally did so when she realised how little had changed in Pakistan since the 1990s, as a political party was targeted by the establishment over the past two years and the media was pressured, coerced, and manipulated.

She added that journalism now seems “confused and compromised” after the rise of social media. Therefore, the challenges facing young journalists are greater than ever.

Critiquing one aspect of the novel, Mr Khan said it could be seen as part of the genre of fiction that uses real-life personalities and historical events in Pakistan. In that sense, he believed the novel “appears naïve” as people in the country are already very aware of stories of corruption and the challenges media organisations face.

Speaking about the 1990s, he said that newspapers that refused to accept pressure from politicians or the establishment and chose to write independently were burned in cities and towns. “Things haven’t changed much even today,” he said, adding that now, in the digital landscape, there is online trolling and various forms of censorship.

Fazil Jamili, president of the Karachi Press Club, said there is a line between journalistic and literary writing. He believed that most journalists who turn to fiction still cling to the journalist’s line.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said media manipulation is very organised in Pakistan.

He shared examples of how journalists are manipulated and “given” breaking news and stories by those in power. These stories may be truthful, and a journalist may feel enthusiastic about them, but the aspect most often overlooked is the timing of such stories.

Mr Abbas said such practices are tactics used by the powers that be to “manipulate and plant narratives” and to target opponents. Therefore, he stressed that the responsibility of journalists increases in this regard as they must remain unaware of such manoeuvres.

The participants were of the opinion that Akbar in Wonderland is a novel that young journalists should read to understand the challenges news organisations faced three decades ago and how those challenges have evolved over the years.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025