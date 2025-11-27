E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Opposition, treasury unite to pay tribute to late ex-speaker Agha Siraj

Tahir Siddiqui Published November 27, 2025
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed unanimous resolutions to express condolences on the deaths of former speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, former chief minister Aftab Shaban Mirani and former provincial lawmakers Lal Bakhsh Bhutto and Ali Murad Rajar, paying rich tributes to them.

At the outset of the proceeding, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah requested Speaker Syed Awais Shah to suspend the assembly business and said that it had been a tradition of the Sindh Assembly that when a sitting member of the assembly passed away, the proceedings of the first day of the house were postponed.

The CM read out separate condolence resolutions in the house, paying tribute to the deceased members, with the chair’s permission.

Later, members of the treasury and the opposition also expressed their views on these resolutions and lauded the services of Mr Durrani as speaker of the provincial assembly.

The CM said later Durrani was elected as a member of the provincial assembly many times since 1988 and his father was also the speaker of the Sindh Assembly. He said that Mr Durrani, who remained the speaker of the assembly for 11 years, used to please everyone with his cheerful nature. He said that when he first became a minister, he used to sit with Agha Siraj and learned a lot from him.

Paying tributes to late PPP leader and ex-CM Mirani, he said that his parents were also members of assembly. He said that Mirani became a member of the assembly for the first time in 1977. “His services will always be remembered,” he added.

He also paid rich tributes to former MPAs Lal Bakhsh Bhutto Ali Murad Rajar.

Speaking on the resolutions, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan member Rashid Khan said that Durrani was a very good man. “Agha Sahib also treated the opposition well, taking care of it like an elder.”

Incumbent Speaker Owais Shah said that he also tried to follow in the footsteps of the former speaker.

Another MQM-P member Sabir Qaimkhani said that Agha Sahib was a cheerful and well-dressed person. Paying tributes to late Mirani, he said that the former chief minister was a very refined person.

Later, the house was adjourned to Thursday (today).

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

