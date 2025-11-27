Dumpers’ body chief granted interim bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Liaquat Mehsud, the Sindh president of the All Dumper Truck Owners Association, in a rioting case.

A single-judge SHC bench headed by Justice Tasneem Sultana directed the applicant to furnish a surety bond of Rs50,000 and also issued notices to the prosecutor general and others for Dec 17.

Mehsud, along with his other associates, has been booked in a case pertaining to opening fire on people protesting against a fatal accident involving a dumper on the night between Nov 3 and Nov 4 in the Nishtar Road area.

The applicant moved the SHC after a sessions court had last week dismissed his interim bail. He had managed to escape shortly after the pronouncement of the bail order.

According to the prosecution, a dumper had killed motorcyclist Shahzeb and wounded his wife Misbah. Enraged people gathered at the scene and set the heavy vehicle on fire. Thereafter, Mehsud, along with 20-25 people, arrived there. Some of his armed associates resorted to firing and fled, it added.

Initially, an FIR was lodged under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed) and 337-H (ii) (rash or negligent act to endanger human life) against the dumpers association’s head and others at the Garden police station.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025