E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Islamabad residents can now get birth, death certificates online

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) have signed an agreement on Wednesday for the implementation of the CRMS mobile application, aimed at revolutionising municipal service, including birth and death certificates.

“The agreement was signed on behalf of MCI by Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Dr Anam Fatima and on behalf of Nadra by Director General Nadra, Syed Gohar Abbas Jaffery, at the MCI, Islamabad, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations,” says a press release.

According to MCI, a key feature of this system is that it will enable citizens of Islamabad to apply for and obtain birth certificates and death certificates online without physically visiting MCI offices. “This initiative will significantly reduce public inconvenience, eliminate lengthy procedures, and ensure a smooth, transparent, and efficient digital process for vital civil registration services,” read the press release.

It said that the CRMS mobile application will provide a user-friendly platform where citizens can submit applications, upload required documents, track progress in real-time, and receive certificates through an integrated digital system supported by Nadra’s secure verification mechanisms and national database infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anam Fatima stated that this initiative represents a major milestone in MCI’s journey towards digital transformation and citizen-centric governance.

She emphasised that the new system will save time, reduce procedural hurdles, and strengthen transparency in municipal services.

Director General of Nadra, Syed Gohar Abbas Jaffery, highlighted that Nadra will ensure secure data integration, authentication, and technical support to maintain the reliability and integrity of the system, aligning it with national digital governance standards.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards building a smart, efficient, and digitally empowered Islamabad, where essential civic documentation can be accessed conveniently from home.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe