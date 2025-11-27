Govt committed to providing quality education: Ahsan

GILGIT: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government was committed to providing modern and high-quality educational opportunities to the youth in line with the requirements of the contemporary world.

Addressing a large gathering of students at Karakoram International University (KIU) on Wednesday, he emphasised that education is not only a means to secure employment but also a pathway to building strong character.

He noted that hard work, dedication and service to humanity are the true foundations of success.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that money is not the sole objective of life. Sharing his personal journey, he stated that despite limited financial resources, continuous struggle and commitment to education enabled him to become a six-time Member of the National Assembly and four-time Federal Minister for Planning.

He said that every young person can turn their dreams into reality through perseverance. The federal minister warned that hatred and prejudice are dangerous social viruses that impair judgment and divide society. He said disagreements are natural, but they must never cross the line into harm or hostility.

He stressed the need for tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect, underscoring that “we are one nation”.

Speaking on the constitutional and financial rights of Gilgit-Baltistan, he stated that the Ministry of Planning and Development has recommended that GB and Azad Kashmir be given their rightful share in the NFC.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) supports constitutional amendments in this regard and will engage all provinces to build consensus. He added that under Vision 2025, universities and higher education institutions have been established across the country, including in GB, to bring higher education to remote regions.

He reaffirmed that HEC will provide funding for all three campuses of KIU so that education can transform the region’s future. “Education is the most powerful tool to eliminate poverty,” he emphasized.

He also highlighted the importance of utilizing local resources effectively, adding that the Prime Minister has approved a one-billion-rupee endowment fund to support fee payments for deserving students. He added that Pakistan must find its own solutions to the economic crisis it was pushed into.

He stressed that universities must empower youth not only to seek jobs but also to become job creators. “We need to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and self-confidence among our young people,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025