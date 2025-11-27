E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Need for safe, inclusive professional spaces stressed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment Fauzia Viqar has highlighted the significance of creating a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment.

Ms Viqar visited the Head Office of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) in Islamabad on Wednesday and held a meeting with Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President of ZTBL.

As part of the visit, an awareness seminar on the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 was jointly organised by ZTBL and FOSPAH. ZTBL employees, including senior management and staff working in branches across the country, participated both in person and virtually via Zoom.

The ZTBL president also addressed the participants, reiterating the bank’s commitment to upholding the principles of workplace dignity and zero tolerance for harassment.

The seminar featured detailed briefings on the Workplace Act, 2010 by Waqar Ahmed, Assistant Registrar at FOSPAH, who served as the principal speaker, along with Momina Asif, Communications Officer at FOSPAH.

They elaborated on the legal framework, reporting mechanisms and institutional responsibilities associated with the Act.

The ZTBL president assured participants that the bank remains committed to ensuring a safe and equitable workplace for all its employees.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

