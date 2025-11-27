E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Statements recorded in Sana Yousuf murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The statements of three additional prosecution witnesses were recorded on Wednesday in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, which is being heard in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain appeared before the court. The witnesses who recorded their testimonies included the owner of the showroom that provided the vehicle to the accused Omar Hayat, the driver, and a police officer associated with the investigation.

However, the defence counsel could not cross-examine the witnesses. The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until Dec 6. With the latest statements, a total of 13 prosecution witnesses have now been examined in the case.

In a separate case, the hearing of the alleged murder of 22-year-old Islamic University student Iman Afroz, registered at Ramna Police Station, was also adjourned by the same court due to the non-production of the accused.

During the proceedings, lawyer Sardar Qadeer appeared on behalf of the victim’s family, but the accused could not be brought before the court. Judge Majoka postponed further proceedings until December 6.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

