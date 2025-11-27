Seminary student found dead in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Body of a seminary student was found in fields near Pakka Malana village within the jurisdiction of Gomal University police station here on Wednesday.

A police official said that the deceased had been identified as Hafiz Dawood, belonging to the Mughal community and a resident of Pakka Malana area.

The boy was reported to be around 14 to 15-year-old. He was a student at Madressah Madina-tul-Uloom where he was enrolled in an Aalim course.

Hafiz Dawood left home for the madressah as usual on Tuesday but did not return by evening. His family searched for him but could not find any clue.

On Wednesday morning, his slaughtered body was discovered in the fields near Malana, pointing to a highly brutal and deliberate act.

Officials from Gomal University police station and Rescue 1122 teams reached the site after receiving information.

Police examined the crime scene, collected evidence and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025