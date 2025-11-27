Malala Fund approves over Rs61.6m for rehabilitation in flood-hit districts in KP

SHANGLA: The Malala Fund has approved a total of over Rs61.6 million for the welfare and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas of Shangla, Buner and Swat.

The projects include the rehabilitation of small businesses and the restoration of flood-hit private schools.

According to the Mehr Foundation, the approved funding includes Rs30.08 million for the rehabilitation of flood-affected small businesses in Mingora and Swat and Rs14 million for the restoration of private schools damaged by floods in Swat and Shangla.

Buner was badly devastated by the cloud-burst-induced deluge on August 15 this year, where more than 250 people lost their lives and many others were injured, while 29 people died in the Shangla district and 20 in Swat.

The flood had also caused massive destruction to local businesses, infrastructure, government and private schools.

In addition, funds to the tune of over Rs16.8 million have been allocated for the management of libraries, schoolbags, stationery and other learning materials for 9,980 students enrolled in flood-affected government schools in Swat, Shangla and Buner.

A week later, Malala Yousafzai’s father and the Malala Fund team had visited the flood-affected areas in these districts and promised funds for the affected population, which they have fulfilled by providing the funds.

The Malala Foundation stated that nearly half of the project work has already been completed, while the remaining activities would be carried out as soon as the next tranche of funds is received. An additional Rs Rs 800,000 has been earmarked for audit purposes.

Flood-affected communities in Shangla, Buner and Swat expressed appreciation for the support being extended under these initiatives, describing the assistance as crucial for rebuilding livelihoods and restoring educational services in the region.

EDUCATION STANDARD: The Shangla deputy commissioner, Muhammad Fawad Khan, has directed all departments to work in a coordinated manner to improve educational standards, maintain discipline in schools and ensure a more effective learning environment for students.

He stressed the need for practical and timely measures to address the issues highlighted in the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) reports.

An important meeting of the Education Steering Committee was held the other day under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Shangla Muhammad Fawad.

The additional deputy commissioner general, Syed Hammad Haider, both district education officers (male and female) and officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed in detail the reports submitted by the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) Shangla. Matters relating to school performance, teacher attendance, availability of facilities, student enrolment and the overall quality of education were discussed.

Several decisions were taken, including intensifying school monitoring, resolving pending problems on a priority basis and adopting a comprehensive strategy for improvement across the education sector.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to taking all necessary steps for better education, a stronger system and a brighter future for children in Shangla.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Malala Fund had approved Rs616 million for flood-hit areas in KP. The error is regretted.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025