PTI observes ‘martyrs’ day’ in Swabi

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders on Wednesday demanded that the party’s founder and former prime minister Imran Khan should no longer be kept a political prisoner and should be released from jail without delay.

They were speaking at a function held at the residence of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser to observe Youm-i-Shuhada for the workers who were allegedly killed during a crackdown in Islamabad on November 26, 2024.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed souls and the participants, including Mr Qaiser and provincial ministers, paid tributes to the party’s martyred workers.

The speakers condemned the ‘brutality’ unleashed by the federal government when a ‘peaceful’ protest was dispersed violently. They said that the party workers were subjected to brute force.

On the occasion, Mr Qaiser said PTI workers strictly followed the philosophy of the party’s founder Imran Khan, even in the worst circumstances, and were always ready to render more sacrifices.

“We are proud of the workers’ determination, which is the party’s great asset,” he said.

He argued that the judiciary was no longer able to play its due role because its wings had been cut through the constitutional amendments.

He said: “The right of vote has been snatched from people and the recent by-elections made it amply clear.”

Through a unanimously-adopted resolution the participants said that according to IMF Rs53 billion corruption had taken place under the current federal government, and demanded an independent inquiry.

Through another resolution, they demanded that relations with Afghanistan should be normalised.

They demanded that the Peshawar High Court should conduct an inquiry into the ‘fraudulent’ by-election in a constituency in the Haripur district.

Similarly, another resolution said that the incumbent prime minister should immediately tender resignation and announce fresh elections.

They also demanded through another resolution that former prime minister Imran Khan should be released from jail.

MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai and provincial ministers also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025