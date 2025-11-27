27th Amendment ensures SC’s independence, insists Aimal

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party president Aimal Wali Khan has claimed that the Supreme Court has truly become an independent institution after the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

He was talking to journalists after distributing prizes at the conclusion of All-Pakistan Asfandyar Wali Khan Football Tournament at Parang stadium here on Wednesday.

Aimal said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment was a welcome step, passed after ‘mutual consultations’ and after ANP’s fundamental reservations were ‘addressed’. “With this amendment, no prime minister or president will be sent home under pressure from anyone, which is a major development for the country,” he said.

He alleged that many judges who now speak of “revolution” had previously delivered judgments ‘based on personal relationships, likes and dislikes, and family influence’.

The ANP president stated that after the 1973 Constitution, the judiciary’s first major action was to ban the largest opposition party of the time and jail its leaders. “Later, the judiciary hanged a prime minister, supported military dictators Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf, and took oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order.”

He argued that through the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the Supreme Court had truly become independent. “We are proud of this, and this amendment is the best thing for the country,” he said.

Aimal Wali said that negotiations on the amendment were held on a bilateral basis, during which their concerns regarding education, population, the NFC Award, and the 18th Amendment were acknowledged.

He said that maintaining peace was the government’s responsibility, but in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the government itself was staging sit-ins for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

He claimed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not willing to accept terrorism under any circumstances. “The entire nation wants the complete eradication of terrorism, but the provincial government is turning away from its responsibilities,” he said.

He said that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan could not improve until genuine public representatives came to power in both the states.

“At present, Afghanistan is ruled by a government imposed by force, while Pakistan’s provincial and federal governments are “products of Form-45 and Form-47,” said the ANP leader.

Calling the overall regional situation extremely dangerous, the ANP senator declared that the United States wanted to intensify matters in Pakistan, and there was also fear of a possible US-China conflict. He said that ANP had always advocated for peace and that war was never a solution to issues.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025