Book fair begins at GIK Institute

SWABI: Speakers at the opening ceremony of a two-day book fair at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Wednesday stressed the need for book-reading for improving knowledge and remaining relevant to the far-reaching developments in the contemporary world.

Organised by the GIK Institute’s library, 18 leading book sellers and printers participated in the event. Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Deans, heads of departments, directors, various other officials and students of different faculties graced the occasion and lauded the efforts of GIK Institute’s library management for attracting the booksellers and printers from Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while providing a golden opportunity to both faculty and students of 12 disciplines of engineering, computing and management science to purchase books of their choice at discounted price.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid said the basic objective of the book fair was to provide an opportunity to the students, faculty members and community of the institute to get books at a low price.

“The faculty members have been told to select books for the GIK Institute’s library,” he said. “It would prove very helpful in inspiring the entire GIK Institute’s community and students to read books to improve their knowledge which is our basic objective.”

Deans and heads of departments remarked that if a reader enjoyed reading books, then he would never lose this habit, which proved very helpful in improving his/her knowledge.

The booksellers said that they always came to GIK Institute with great enthusiasm because members of the faculties and students bought books from them.

Naik Alam, who belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan, and studies in the faculty of software engineering, said that it was really a great occasion for the students to buy books of their interest at concessional rates.

ROAD ACCIDENT: Seventeen people were injured in a road incident in Shewa Adda, Razaar tehsil headquarters, on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

They said the incident took place when a coach hit a motorcycle on Swabi-Mardan Road.

The injured were shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shahmansoor, where doctors said that the condition of two injured was critical.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025