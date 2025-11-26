Work on 104 lodges for parliamentarians to be finalised by June 30, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: A Senate subcommittee was informed on Tuesday that the ongoing construction of 104 new lodges for parliamentarians will be completed by June 30.

The meeting of the Senate Subcommittee on Parliamentary Lodges was held with Senator Nasir Mehmood in the chair and attended by senators Danesh Kumar, Poonjo Bheel and Hidayatullah Khan and relevant officials.

“Committee was informed that the required funds have been released by the Finance Division, and the project is expected to be completed by 30th June, with subsequent phases to follow,” read an official statement issued by the Senate.

It said the committee visited the site of the new lodges and inspected the model apartment. “The Committee directed that quality of work must not be compromised and that all construction should strictly adhere to the approved bill of quantities (BOQs.) The Committee further emphasized that timely completion of the project is essential to ensure maximum benefit for the members,” it said.

Earlier, the committee expressed serious concern over non-submission of the inquiry report regarding repair and maintenance works in Parliamentary Lodges, the press release said, adding members also noted significant cost escalations, including repair expenses for certain lodges exceeding Rs10 million.

“The Director CDA informed the Committee that the increased costs were primarily due to various taxes imposed on repair and maintenance works. A detailed breakdown of these taxes will be submitted to the Committee. The Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior, added that contractors often initiate work in advance, while payments are released after long delays spanning multiple years, resulting in escalating liabilities and increased project costs,” the press release said.

It added that the director CDA also provided progress updates, informing the committee that 57 tender applications had been received. Of these, 22 tenders had been floated and the respective works completed. Physical inspection of 20 completed works has been finalised, while remaining inspections will be conducted soon. Additionally, five tenders have been opened with work orders expected shortly.

“Tender notices for 10 further works have been issued and will be opened in the first week of December. Another 20 works are currently under the approval process. The member engineering assured the committee that allocation of the remaining works would be ensured,” it said.

On the proposal of the special secretary interior, the committee recommended that CDA present a comprehensive service agreement model for repair and maintenance, ideally based on the mechanism adopted by the Supreme Court. A financial expert will also brief the committee on the financial and operational aspects of the proposed agreement.

The committee directed the director CDA to submit a complete plan for all 57 works, detailing completed projects, pending tenders and timelines for remaining works. All information must be provided in writing within one week. The committee noted that delays in financial planning, release of funds and procedural formalities continue to impede effective maintenance of the Parliamentary Lodges.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025