E-Paper | March 03, 2026

25 traffic wardens found absent from duty points

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The absence of 25 assistant traffic wardens from their duty points during a cricket match without intimating the authorities forced the chief traffic officer to order them to attend special “discipline classes”. However, many of them disregarded his orders. The wardens were then fined Rs5,000 each, said a source.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam held a special briefing for new traffic assistants about their duties and asked them to work hard as they are the face of the Punjab police.

The traffic police found 25 wardens missing from their special duty points which they had been assigned during the cricket matches. The absence of the wardens caused traffic mess on those points and problems for commuters.

The CTO took notice of the discipline violation and summoned them to the headquarters.

As a punishment, they were ordered to attend discipline classes for one hour before and after their duty.

When contacted by Dawn, a spokesman for the traffic police said the CTO had conveyed a clear message to the entire force that negligence and carelessness in the discipline and duty will not be tolerated during duty. Departmental action has been taken against those who violated the discipline.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe