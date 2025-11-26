25 traffic wardens found absent from duty points

RAWALPINDI: The absence of 25 assistant traffic wardens from their duty points during a cricket match without intimating the authorities forced the chief traffic officer to order them to attend special “discipline classes”. However, many of them disregarded his orders. The wardens were then fined Rs5,000 each, said a source.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam held a special briefing for new traffic assistants about their duties and asked them to work hard as they are the face of the Punjab police.

The traffic police found 25 wardens missing from their special duty points which they had been assigned during the cricket matches. The absence of the wardens caused traffic mess on those points and problems for commuters.

The CTO took notice of the discipline violation and summoned them to the headquarters.

As a punishment, they were ordered to attend discipline classes for one hour before and after their duty.

When contacted by Dawn, a spokesman for the traffic police said the CTO had conveyed a clear message to the entire force that negligence and carelessness in the discipline and duty will not be tolerated during duty. Departmental action has been taken against those who violated the discipline.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025