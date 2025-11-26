Clampdown on poachers intensified in Attock

TAXILA: The Punjab Wildlife Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal hunting across Attock, imposing fines totalling Rs376,000 on multiple violators during a series of targeted raids conducted in various parts of the district.

According to an official source, the special raid squad led by Assistant Chief Wildlife Ranger Attock Shahzaib Khurshid carried out successful operations aimed at curbing illegal hunting and the unlawful possession of protected wildlife species.

During the operations, several hunters were penalised for violations across different tehsils. In Jand, illegal hunting of partridges resulted in a fine of Rs140,500. In Attock tehsil, illegal hunting of five pigeons led to a Rs40,000 penalty. In Pindigheb, unlawful possession of quails and partridges incurred fines amounting to Rs75,500. Additional enforcement measures recovered nine quails and one black partridge, for which a further Rs120,000 fine was imposed.

