E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Court-appointed lawyer refuses to cross-examine witnesses in Imaan case

Malik Asad Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The counsel appointed by the court for lawyer and rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case pertaining to controversial social media posts refused to cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses on Tuesday, saying that he could not “ask questions dictated” to him.

He also alleged that he was not given enough time to prepare for the case, which was registered by the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Mazari and Chattha have been accused of attempting to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts and of creating the impression that the armed forces were engaged in terrorism within the country in the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammed Afzal Majoka resumed proceedings in the case in Islamabad today, where court-appointed defence counsel Advocate Shakeel Jatt alleged he was approached at around 4pm yesterday to represent Imaan and Chattha.

He said that he had not been provided the case file to prepare in time.

Moreover, he said that he had “received 15 questions with the instructions that he should ask them during today’s cross-examination”, without giving any specific details.

Addressing Judge Majoka, he said he was told, “You have to do this tomorrow.”

The lawyer said he could not argue the case under such circumstances.

“I am in favour of a fair trial. I cannot ask questions that are dictated [to me]. My conscience does not allow this,” he said, stressing that every accused had the right to a fair and impartial trial under the Constitution.

Advocate Jatt sought adequate time from the court to prepare before cross-examining witnesses. He said that without properly studying the case file, he would not be able to fulfil his professional responsibilities.

The judge accepted his request for more time and adjourned the hearing till November 27 (Thursday).

Mazari had previously alleged that the court had “forcibly appointed [a] state defence counsel” for her and Chattha.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe