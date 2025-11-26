Journalists’ protection body holds inaugural meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural meeting of the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (CPJMP) was convened under the chairpersonship of its chairperson Kamaluddin Tipu on Tuesday.

The meeting marked an important step toward strengthening the freedom of speech, safety, welfare and professional environment of journalists and media workers across Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, the chairperson highlighted the critical role of the commission in safeguarding press freedom, ensuring accountability, and creating a secure environment for media professionals.

The chairperson reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering the commission as envisioned under the PJMP Act 2021.

Members of the commission were formally introduced, reflecting a diverse composition of government representatives, media stakeholders, and civil society professionals committed to advancing journalist protection mechanisms.

Members shared recommendations regarding strengthening coordination with provincial bodies, enhancing rapid response mechanisms and ensuring proactive engagement with journalist unions and media houses.

The chairperson appreciated the active participation of all members and emphasised timely implementation of the commission’s mandate for tangible impact on journalist safety and welfare.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025