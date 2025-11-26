Robbers loot UC chairman, polio workers in Karachi

KARACHI: A union committee (UC) chairman, along with his friend, was looted by armed robbers when he was inspecting an uplift work in the busy Bottle Gali in the old city area on Tuesday.

According to the police, Saddar Town’s UC-8 Chairman Mohammed Salman Khan was inspecting the development work in Bottle Gali with his friend Syed Ramzeez Shehzad at around 5:45pm when armed robbers riding a motorbike intercepted them and held them at gunpoint. They snatched four cell phones, cash and other valuables from them and rode away.

The Aram Bagh police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the UC chairman under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Separately, two polio workers were robbed of their valuables by six robbers in the Sukkan area.

A police source confirmed the incident and added that the suspected robbers also “misbehaved with female polio workers”.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025