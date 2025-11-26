Bilawal to address PPP founding day programme

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will address workers across Pakistan online on Nov 30 at 3pm to mark the party’s 58th founding day.

He was speaking to journalists after chairing a meeting of the party’s divisional and district leaderships at the residence of Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi on Tuesday.

He said Nov 30 is a milestone that ensured party-based politics and parliamentary democracy in the country.

Khuhro said that the provincial government will procure 1.2m tonnes of wheat for which a support price of Rs3,500/40kg has been fixed.

He said that it was with the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the wheat support price was fixed for the current crop, recalling that it had not been done in the last two years.

He said that the PPP had back in 2005 demanded establishment of a constitutional court, and remarked that Supreme Court had disappointed people in the past on several occasions.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025