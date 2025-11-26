Growing use of ice drug most serious issue after terrorism, insist MPAs

PESHAWAR: Lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday voiced concern about the “growing” use of the ice drug (crystal meth) among youth in the province, declaring it the second most serious issue after terrorism.

The issue was highlighted by MPA Aftab Haider through a calling attention notice during the session chaired by MPA Anwar Khan from a panel of chairmen.

Mr Haider complained that there was no government drug rehabilitation centre in Dera Ismail Khan where the number of drug addicts, especially those using the ice drug, was fast increasing.

He said though Dera Ismail Khan had many private drug rehab centres, their treatment was too costly to be borne by the poor people.

Treasury lawmaker says rehab of drug addicts to be included in Sehat Sahulat Programme

The lawmaker alleged that the majority of terrorists arrested by law-enforcement agencies had been “detected” as drug addicts.

MPA Jalal Khan informed the house that the use of the ice drug was alarmingly increasing in the province’s youths.

He said the use of drugs had become very common in universities, colleges and youth hostels.

The lawmaker demanded of the government to launch a crackdown on drug peddlers and smugglers.

“The drugs are destroying our generations. Their use in our province has increased so much that a drug addict could be found at every third house,” he said.

Law minister Aftab Alam Afridi said that in a planned manner, the use of drugs, especially the crystal meth, had been spread among youths to ruin them.

He said that most drugs were smuggled to KP from the neighbouring Afghanistan.

“The situation is alarming as the use of narcotics has been increasing among youths,” he said, adding that the provincial government will intensify the ongoing crackdown on those involved in the drug business.

The minister said that under a well-planned strategy, KP had been pushed into the narcotics menace.

“We will fight this evil to save our youths from being destroyed,” he said.

Former social welfare minister and treasury MPA Syed Qasim Ali Shah informed the house that the provincial government would soon include the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the Sehat Sahulat Programme with the treatment cost being borne by the government.

He said that the government’s drug rehab centres were present in many areas but the facility was not available in some districts.

Mr Shah said that the cost of rehabilitation at government rehab centres was Rs70,000 but it cost Rs30,000 at private centres.

He said that around 2,400 drug addicts were rehabilitated in the recent Drug-Free Peshawar Campaign.

Housing minister Dr Amjid Ali said the people wondered how terrorists crossed the border and reached cities in the presence of a large number of security checkposts.

He said that in the recent discussion with security agencies, chief secretary and inspector general of police, the lawmakers were informed that around 4,000 terrorists were involved in acts of sabotage, while 130,000 personnel of police and 40,000 of other law-enforcement agencies were fighting them.

“Questions arise why such a large number of security forces cannot eliminate 3,800-4,100 terrorists,” he said.

The minister said that if all intelligence agencies were engaged in registering FIRs against PTI workers and leaders, then such violent activities would occur.

The chair later adjourned the session until December 1 due to a lack of quorum.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025