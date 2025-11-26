E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Outlaw shot dead in Lakki Marwat

A Correspondent Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: A proclaimed offender was shot dead in Esakkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, the police said.

They said the body of Kirmatullah, 21, was found dumped in an open space in the village.

Rehmatullah, 31, brother of the deceased, told police he heard gunshots soon after his brother Kiramatullah left home.

He said he went outside and found the body of his brother lying in a pool of blood. He said his family had a murder enmity in the area, which was settled as per local traditions.

Police said Kirmatullah was a proclaimed offender wanted in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, attack on police and terrorism-related cases.

Separately, a man was killed over an honour-related dispute in the Khoidadkhel locality of Lakki city on Tuesday.

Police said the body was shifted to the Government City Hospital for postmortem, adding the attacker fled the scene after the killing.

Meanwhile, eight people were injured when a speedy car hit parked vehicles near Malang Adda on Indus Highway on Tuesday. Police said the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe