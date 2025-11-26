Outlaw shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A proclaimed offender was shot dead in Esakkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, the police said.

They said the body of Kirmatullah, 21, was found dumped in an open space in the village.

Rehmatullah, 31, brother of the deceased, told police he heard gunshots soon after his brother Kiramatullah left home.

He said he went outside and found the body of his brother lying in a pool of blood. He said his family had a murder enmity in the area, which was settled as per local traditions.

Police said Kirmatullah was a proclaimed offender wanted in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, attack on police and terrorism-related cases.

Separately, a man was killed over an honour-related dispute in the Khoidadkhel locality of Lakki city on Tuesday.

Police said the body was shifted to the Government City Hospital for postmortem, adding the attacker fled the scene after the killing.

Meanwhile, eight people were injured when a speedy car hit parked vehicles near Malang Adda on Indus Highway on Tuesday. Police said the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai.

