Two hurt as mortar shells hit South Waziristan area

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/BAJAUR: Panic gripped the border area of Ghourlama in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district on Tuesday night when several mortar shells fired from an unknown direction landed near houses, injuring two persons.

According to tribesmen, mortar shells fell at different points, two of which exploded near residential areas, causing injuries to two individuals.

Police said that soon after the explosions, local residents provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

Hospital sources identified the injured as Zabiullah and Riaz, belonging to Tojikhel sub-clan of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled sabotage attempts in various areas of the Charmang Valley of Bajaur’s Nawagai tehsil by safely recovering explosive devices planted by terrorists.

According to a statement, the devices placed in various hilly localities by miscreants, were recovered by the police’s bomb disposal squad.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025