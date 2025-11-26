Govt asked not to victimise doctors for raising voice against corruption

PESHAWAR: The leaders of Young Doctors Association (YDA) have urged provincial government not to victimise those medics, who raise voice against corruption, warning that such actions undermine the spirit of the recently announced health emergency.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, YDA provincial president Dr Asfandyar, accompanied by general secretary Dr Asif Khan and other office-bearers, said that government’s announcement of health emergency could only succeed if all stakeholders were taken on board and public hospitals were equipped with essential facilities.

He said that doctors fully supported the health emergency initiative but the responsibility to improve facilities lied with government, not staff of hospitals.

He criticised frequent inspections of hospitals by health minister and health secretary, stating that suspending staff over missing facilities was unjustified when those facilities were not provided in the first place.

YDA leaders criticise frequent inspections of hospitals by minister

He said that many critically ill patients, especially from remote areas, lost their lives owing to shortage of ICU beds in hospitals.

The YDA leaders alleged that for the past 12 years doctors had been subjected to political victimisation. Recently three representatives of YDA including Dr Najeeb, Dr Majid and Dr Rafi were suspended at Timergara hospital after highlighting corruption, despite being granted relief by service tribunal.

They also criticised the stagnant salary structure, saying that no increase had been made in their salaries since 2017. They also objected to imposition of Rs40,000 professional tax on doctors, saying Punjab and Sindh levied only Rs5,000 tax on doctors.

They said that doctors were already paying 11 different types of taxes without any relief or salary revision. They demanded an external audit of medical teaching institutions. They said that many MTIs were being run by acting administration.

They said doctors working under Sehat Card programme had not received their due payments. They called for an investigation into the utilisation of funds of the programme.

The YDA leaders questioned as to why no action was taken against officials responsible for deterioration of public hospitals.

They said that unqualified medical superintendents and district health officers were appointed repeatedly.

They also called for reducing fees at Kohat Medical College. They said that government medical colleges charged around Rs100,000 but the Kohat institution was collecting Rs600,000 from students.

They urged the government to immediately release pending salaries of house officers in Peshawar and Kohat, who had been protesting for the last three months.

They demanded timely promotion of doctors and action against companies supplying substandard medicines under Sehat Card programme.

