Project launched to promote agribusiness in Chitral

Our Correspondent Published November 26, 2025
CHITRAL: A project was launched at the Ayun village of Lower Chitral district on Tuesday to alleviate poverty through the promotion of agribusiness.

The initiative comes under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Development Project (KP-RETP) for which formal farmer organisation has been formed.

Regional coordinator of the KP-RETP Shafiq Iqbal said that there were countless opportunities to bring change in the lives of people associated with agriculture under the project.

He said by following government procedures, the farmers of Ayun would become aware of modern agriculture that could bring about a huge change in life.

Mr Iqbal said that the initiative of the provincial government was launched with the financial support of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), was trying to develop agriculture and also to directly transfer the benefit of a large part of the agricultural income to the farmers.

Consultants of the project Azhar Iqbal and Abdul Hameed said the selection of Ayun village was made on the basis of its fertility and availability of large tracts of landand the suitability of the soil for a large range of fruits and cereal crops.

They said that all required resources would be provided by farmers to increase agricultural production and income.

He said that a comprehensive development plan would guarantee the development of Ayun’s agribusiness.

Representing farmers, former chairman of the Ayun union council Muhkamuddin appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for the development of agribusiness. He said the farmers of Ayun would fully exploit the fabulous potential of agribusiness through the support of the project.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

