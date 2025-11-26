E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Torghar jirga asks govt to release funds for hospital

Our Correspondent Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MANSEHRA: A jirga attended by elders from across Hazara and Malakand divisions on Tuesday asked the government to immediately release funds for completion of the District Headquarters Hospital. The jirga decided to form a committee to raise the issues facing Torghar people with government departments and other relevant forums.

“We are without basic amenities even after our region was made a settled district in 2011,” Afsar Malik Bamikhel, a peasant councillor, told the jirga held in Judbah, district headquarters of Torghar.

“Our people are still without adequate healthcare. Patients have to be taken to the neighbouring districts in cases of medical emergencies,” Mr Bamikhel said.

He said the provincial government should release funds for completion of work on the District Headquarters Hospital.

Waseemullah, another participant, said tribesmen from Bamikhel and other tribes should work jointly for their rights.

“The jirga system should be strengthened to raise a collective voice for basic rights,” he said.

He said the government should connect Torghar with rest of the country via the Hazara Expressway for the uplift of the district.

Another tribesman, Umar Zameen, said local schools were facing shortage of teachers, affecting students’ studies.

“This jirga demands that the government develop roads and other infrastructure to address the deprivations of people,” he said.

MORE PROVINCES: Tehreek-i-Subah Hazara chairman Mushtaq Khan Swati Advocate on Tuesday said more federating units was the need of the hour for better governance and management of state affairs.

“We appreciate the establishment’s role in creating an environment that paves the way for more federating units in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by other leaders of the movement, Mr Swati said creation of as many as 12 more provinces in the country was under consideration, and Hazara was one of them.

He noted that the people of Hazara had been struggling for decades, seeking provincial status for the division.

Mr Swati said with the creation of more provinces, issues like terrorism could also be addressed effectively. “Unfortunately, mainstream political parties used the Hazara province slogan as an election stunt, but the people are now sensible enough not to fall prey to hollow statements,” he said.

“We believe the creation of more federating will help resolve core issues such as terrorism,” Mr Swati said.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe