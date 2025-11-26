Torghar jirga asks govt to release funds for hospital

MANSEHRA: A jirga attended by elders from across Hazara and Malakand divisions on Tuesday asked the government to immediately release funds for completion of the District Headquarters Hospital. The jirga decided to form a committee to raise the issues facing Torghar people with government departments and other relevant forums.

“We are without basic amenities even after our region was made a settled district in 2011,” Afsar Malik Bamikhel, a peasant councillor, told the jirga held in Judbah, district headquarters of Torghar.

“Our people are still without adequate healthcare. Patients have to be taken to the neighbouring districts in cases of medical emergencies,” Mr Bamikhel said.

He said the provincial government should release funds for completion of work on the District Headquarters Hospital.

Waseemullah, another participant, said tribesmen from Bamikhel and other tribes should work jointly for their rights.

“The jirga system should be strengthened to raise a collective voice for basic rights,” he said.

He said the government should connect Torghar with rest of the country via the Hazara Expressway for the uplift of the district.

Another tribesman, Umar Zameen, said local schools were facing shortage of teachers, affecting students’ studies.

“This jirga demands that the government develop roads and other infrastructure to address the deprivations of people,” he said.

MORE PROVINCES: Tehreek-i-Subah Hazara chairman Mushtaq Khan Swati Advocate on Tuesday said more federating units was the need of the hour for better governance and management of state affairs.

“We appreciate the establishment’s role in creating an environment that paves the way for more federating units in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by other leaders of the movement, Mr Swati said creation of as many as 12 more provinces in the country was under consideration, and Hazara was one of them.

He noted that the people of Hazara had been struggling for decades, seeking provincial status for the division.

Mr Swati said with the creation of more provinces, issues like terrorism could also be addressed effectively. “Unfortunately, mainstream political parties used the Hazara province slogan as an election stunt, but the people are now sensible enough not to fall prey to hollow statements,” he said.

“We believe the creation of more federating will help resolve core issues such as terrorism,” Mr Swati said.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025