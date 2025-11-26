E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Punjab CM flayed for ‘playing politics’ over FC HQ attack

Bureau Report Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations Shafi Jan has flayed the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stating that criticising the provincial government on the day of the suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters here was extremely unfortunate and inappropriate.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, said that on such a tragic day, instead of blame game, there should have been unity and sympathy.

Mr Jan further said that suicide attack at a highly sensitive location in Peshawar resulted in the martyrdom and injury of FC personnel. “Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi suspended all official engagements and visited the injured in the hospital and attended funeral prayers of the martyrs. In contrast, the Punjab chief minister chose unnecessary political criticism instead of expressing solidarity with provincial government and people, which was highly disappointing,” he regretted.

Commenting on the statement of the Punjab chief minister, he said that her politics begins with blame and ends in hatred. “The reality is that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is on the frontlines in the war against terrorism and is fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost dedication.”

The chief minister’ aide also expressed disappointment over the attitude of the federal government, stating that NFC Award, net hydel profit, and other provincial dues were still not being released, severely affecting administrative and development affairs of the province.

Highlighting the provincial government’s efforts for peace, Mr Jan said the peace jirga initiated to promote unity and consensus, which received full support from all political parties. He added Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf firmly believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and would continue its struggle for public rights.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe