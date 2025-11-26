Punjab CM flayed for ‘playing politics’ over FC HQ attack

PESHAWAR: Special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations Shafi Jan has flayed the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stating that criticising the provincial government on the day of the suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters here was extremely unfortunate and inappropriate.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, said that on such a tragic day, instead of blame game, there should have been unity and sympathy.

Mr Jan further said that suicide attack at a highly sensitive location in Peshawar resulted in the martyrdom and injury of FC personnel. “Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi suspended all official engagements and visited the injured in the hospital and attended funeral prayers of the martyrs. In contrast, the Punjab chief minister chose unnecessary political criticism instead of expressing solidarity with provincial government and people, which was highly disappointing,” he regretted.

Commenting on the statement of the Punjab chief minister, he said that her politics begins with blame and ends in hatred. “The reality is that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is on the frontlines in the war against terrorism and is fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost dedication.”

The chief minister’ aide also expressed disappointment over the attitude of the federal government, stating that NFC Award, net hydel profit, and other provincial dues were still not being released, severely affecting administrative and development affairs of the province.

Highlighting the provincial government’s efforts for peace, Mr Jan said the peace jirga initiated to promote unity and consensus, which received full support from all political parties. He added Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf firmly believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and would continue its struggle for public rights.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025