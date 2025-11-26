From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Kashmir solution

RAWALPINDI: Mir Waiz Mohammad Farooq, chairman of the Awami Action Committee, has reiterated that Pakistan was one of the important parties to the Kashmir issue and any decision that leaves out this party was doomed to fail. [He] said that his party strongly favours a round table conference of the three parties — Pakistan, India and representatives of the Kashmir people — as the best … solution of the Kashmir issue. This … conformed to the spirit of the Simla Accord. Mir Waiz Farooq was addressing the final session of [a] … convention … in Srinagar. The convention was attended by hundreds of delegates from all over Kashmir. … Mir Waiz Farooq, in his addressed, lashed out at [the] Abdullah Administration condemning it as the rule of the Gestapo.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Paramaribo,] the Dutch colony of Guayana at the northern tip of Latin America became independent today [Nov 25] after 308 years under Dutch rule. Dutch Crown Princess Beatrix … and other Government members attended the independence ceremony at the stadium of Paramaribo, the capital of the new nation of Surinam. The new state will be ruled by … Prime Minister Henck Arron.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025