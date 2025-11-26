Musk sees ahead a very different life

SPEAKING at an investment forum in Washington, Elon Musk recently claimed that work will become “optional” for human beings and monetary currency will be “irrelevant” owing to advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The world is surely going to change at a very rapid pace, but Musk’s prediction is one of the most shocking ones yet. According to him, the time is not far when money will be useless and people will receive a “universal basic income” (UBI) without having to work. His words have left people confused, with many indulging in all sorts of debates across social media platforms where the trend is more inclined towards denying such a possibility. However, once we try to understand the actual reasons behind the prediction, it starts making sense.

The main driver of this future is the rapid rise of AI and humanoid robots. AI is not only capable of writing texts and generating images, it is trying to complete complex tasks that even today are considered part of the human domain. Similarly, humanoid robots, like Tesla’s Optimus, are being designed to walk, carry, lift, build and perform daily labour-intensive activities. If robots can think and work like humans, the whole economic system is bound to shift.

In today’s world, everything exists because humans are working. Factories run because people run them, corporations get business because employees manage them, and services exist because humans provide them. But Musk thinks that in the future, humanoid robots will take over these roles. They will be able to cook, build houses, drive vehicles, manage inventories, run offices, and even provide customer services. They will not be annoyed or tired, they will not require salaries, and they will operate 24/7. If machines operate at their optimum efficiency, production costs are bound to fall dramatically, and companies will no longer depend on human labour.

With job availability going down as a consequence, governments will face a modern challenge: how will people earn money to survive? Musk’s answer is simple: governments will impose tax on the output of robots and AI, and the proceeds will be given to people in the form of UBI. It means people will be getting a fixed amount of money regularly from their governments even if they do not have a job. It does look strange right now, but it is not too different from unemployment benefits that are common in many countries.

As AI becomes powerful, we can shift from traditional money to a universal digital currency and credit system. Instead of earning money through jobs, humans will receive digital credits for basic needs, such as food, healthcare, transportation and housing. It will diminish the importance of traditional currency, as survival will no longer depend on salaries.

Musk believes that in such a world, humans will only work if they want to, not because they have to. Passion, creativity, relationships and innovation will be at the centre of human life. Currency will still exist, but it will not control people the way it does today. In short, humanoid robots will work, governments will allocate the wealth, and humans will gain more time for a meaningful life. This is the future Musk, a potential visionary, sees: a world where money will be less relevant, and opportunities will be equal for all.

Dr Muhammad Mubushar

Sargodha

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025