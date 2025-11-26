More than a crash

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Indian-made Tejas jet crashes at Dubai Airshow’ (Nov 22). An air crash, in most situations, is simply an accident, but there are times when it carries a deeper message. The recent crash became one such moment, revealing how layered and emotional the relationship between Pakistan and India truly is.

When the jet went down and the young Indian pilot lost his life, Pakistanis responded with sympathy and sadness. This reaction stood in sharp contrast to the overwhelming pride Pakistanis felt six months earlier when Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots shot down Indian jets. Back then, people celebrated because they believed justice had been served. India had threatened Pakistan for years, and when those threats turned into aggression, Pakistan felt it had no choice but to respond firmly. Watching the enemy’s jets fall felt like a long-awaited answer to bullying. This is the simple logic of war: when attacked, you defend; when threatened, you strike back.

But the logic goes soft when there is no battlefield. The Tejas pilot was not attacking Pakistan. He was not violating borders. He was simply performing at a global airshow. His tragic death touched many Pakistani hearts because grief makes no distinction between uniforms. A mother burying her son, a family losing its pride and joy, a wife left behind — the pain is universal. Pakistan, too, loses soldiers every day. We do understand this kind of heartbreak.

The airshow in Dubai also highlighted the strange contradictions between the two nations. One day, both sides trade threats and accusations; the next day, we watch Indian Air Force (IAF) officers interacting with their PAF counterparts, smiling and chatting like ordinary people. Far away from heated television debates and noisy political speeches, these quiet exchanges remind us that kindness can exist even between rivals. It hints at a future where hostility may give way to understanding — a future that has not yet arrived, but is not entirely impossible.

A crash is usually just a crash. But sometimes it becomes a quiet message, telling us that even the fiercest enemies share the same heart, the same grief, and the same hope for a calmer tomorrow.

Sanaullah Mirani

Daharki

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025